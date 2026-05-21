NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top WR for every NFC team entering 2026

14. San Francisco 49ers: Mike Evans

The San Francisco 49ers' best wide receiver right now is probably Christian McCaffrey, and I'm only partially joking about that.

The 49ers have dealt with a lot of change and turnover at the wide receiver position in recent years, saying goodbye to the trio of Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and Jauan Jennings. Even if the 'goodbye' to Aiyuk is not official, he's not a factor in this discussion for obvious reasons.

That would seemingly put Mike Evans as the best receiver on the 49ers, and in the back nine of his NFL career, Evans is just a solid veteran option in the passing game. He's not spectacular, but he should still be able to play the X position rather effectively and give the 49ers a steady, reliable presence for Brock Purdy.

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Emeka Egbuka

There was a pretty significant cliff for everyone on the Buccaneers in the second half of the 2025 season, but at least for Emeka Egbuka, you can chalk it up to the rookie wall. Although he didn't finish nearly as strong as he started, Egbuka was truly an elite weapon in the first half of the season.

All six of his touchdown catches came in the first nine weeks of the year, and he had three games with over 100 yards receiving during that timeframe as well.

Egbuka has the skill set to be featured in the Bucs' offense, and they're clearly banking on that going forward. Mike Evans walked in free agency and Chris Godwin is not consistently available. This is Egbuka's show going forward.