NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top WR for every NFC team entering 2026

12. Washington Commanders: Terry McLaurin

It almost feels blasphemous to put Terry McLaurin this low in a wide receiver ranking, but this is also a "what have you done for me lately" type of league.

The Commanders sorely missed McLaurin last season, although the team dealt with so many injuries overall. McLaurin was limited to just 10 games, and even playing in only 10 games, he averaged 58.2 yards per game -- the lowest number of his NFL career so far.

McLaurin is still a great player when healthy, but there has been a youth movement in the NFC in recent years, so even a player of his caliber has to play catch-up at this point in time.

11. Chicago Bears: Rome Odunze

Even though he had fewer targets and fewer receptions in 2025 compared to his rookie year in 2024, Rome Odunze still had just as many first downs (37) and more touchdowns (6) in his sophomore campaign.

The offense, as a whole, got a lot better for the Chicago Bears this past season, thanks largely to the guy in charge of it all: Ben Johnson.

With the improvements made this past season by Caleb Williams, it's hard not to buy stock into Rome Odunze's year three leap. The Bears know they have an absolute stud on their hands, which is why they were willing to trade a quality veteran like DJ Moore to the Buffalo Bills this offseason. Odunze is poised to get a massive uptick in his overall work, and he's ready for it.