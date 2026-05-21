NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top WR for every NFC team entering 2026

10. Carolina Panthers: Tetairoa McMillan

The Carolina Panthers made a bit of a surprise move in the 1st round of last year's draft when they took Tetairoa McMillan with a top-10 pick, but it was clearly the right move after seeing what McMillan was able to do as a rookie.

The former Arizona star somewhat quietly won the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award, racking up 70 receptions for 1,014 yards and 7 touchdowns. Out of his 70 receptions, 55 went for 1st downs or touchdowns, proving he's both a chain mover and a huge threat in the red zone.

But the sky is still the limit here, because McMillan did all of that last season while still learning how to be a pro. He's already talking about putting on some more weight to be a more physical player this offseason, and as he grows in his craft, those MIke Evans comparisons could soon look a lot more accurate.

9. Atlanta Falcons: Drake London

Like it or not, Drake London has been one of the most consistently good wide receivers in the NFL since he came into the league back in 2022. The Falcons haven't been great as a team, nor have they had stability (or even solid) quarterback play, but London is coming off of arguably the best year of his career, at least on a per-game basis.

He averaged 76.6 yards per game as the Falcons' go-to threat last season, and playing in just 12 games, he set a career-high with 13.5 yards per reception. Anytime you see an uptick in the volume of targets a guy is getting running alongside an uptick in yards per catch, you know the game is slowing down. He has 16 touchdown catches over the past two seasons, averaging a TD once every 10 receptions.

For London, this is going to be a pivotal 5th season in the league. He's in line for a massive contract extension.