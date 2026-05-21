NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top WR for every NFC team entering 2026

8. New Orleans Saints: Chris Olave

Injuries robbed Chris Olave of nine games back in the 2024 season, but he was able to play in 16 games this past year and remind everyone why he's a special talent at the wide receiver position.

Even with the Saints trying to figure things out at the quarterback position, Olave was a consistent threat week after week. He was targeted a whopping 156 times and caught 100 passes for 1,163 yards, 9 touchdowns, and averaged over 72 yards per game.

That's huge production for a player who was really the only consistent threat for the Saints week to week. This team drafted Jordyn Tyson in the 1st round for a reason, and part of it is the need to keep Olave in single coverage as often as possible. He has over 1,000 yards in each of the "full" seasons he's played so far, and was quietly a 2nd-team All-Pro this past season.

7. New York Giants: Malik Nabers

The idea that Malik Nabers could be ahead of some of the other names on this list might rub some people the wrong way, but you can't deny talent when it's staring you in the face.

Nabers had an outstanding rookie season for the New York Giants, catching 109 passes for 1,204 yards and 7 touchdowns. He was a fantasy football winner for a lot of folks back in the 2024 season, but his injury in 2025 derailed the start of a superstar trajectory.

Now that the Giants seemingly have their quarterback position figured out, Nabers is going to be expected to take a massive leap forward in 2026. He has all of the physical tools to be an All-Pro, but we obviously only have one full season to base that on. He still doesn't turn 23 years old until July, so he's just getting started.