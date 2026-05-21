NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top WR for every NFC team entering 2026

6. Philadelphia Eagles: AJ Brown

For the time being, the Philadelphia Eagles still have AJ Brown on their roster. I might still put DeVonta Smith this high if the Eagles decide to trade Brown, but Brown has been one of the league's best receivers for a long time now.

He's got over 1,000 yards in six of his seven NFL seasons, no fewer than 7 touchdown catches in each of the last four years, and he's been mostly stellar for the Eagles in the postseason.

When you think of go-to weapons in a passing game, AJ Brown is about as quintessential as they come in that category. He's ball dominant, he's a great route runner, he does a great job after the catch, and he's a threat at every level of the field. If he's traded, the Eagles better get proper value, because he can help a team win a lot of games this coming season.

5. Dallas Cowboys: CeeDee Lamb

When I think of CeeDee Lamb, the first word that comes to mind is "automatic." The second word that comes to mind is "easy."

CeeDee Lamb makes playing the wide receiver position -- in every possible way -- look easy.

There are few receivers in the NFL today who have been as consistently productive as Lamb has been since he arrived to Dallas in the 2020 NFL Draft. He has over 1,000 yards in each of the last five seasons, and with George Pickens in the fold, Lamb is getting a lot of favorable matchups each week.

With Pickens in the fold, Lamb might not be putting up All-Pro numbers like he did in the years prior to Pickens's arrival, but he's still giving All-Pro impact at the position. Defenses have to fixate on him in preparation each week.