NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top WR for every NFC team entering 2026

4. Detroit Lions: Amon-Ra St. Brown

There are a lot of different types of receivers on this list, which is what makes ranking them so difficult (and a lot of fun), but Amon-Ra St. Brown might be the most unique receiver in the NFC.

What makes a guy like this special? He was overlooked in the NFL Draft process for his lack of size and speed, but he's more than made up for that with his strong hands and bully mentality when he has the ball in space.

St. Brown has made three straight All-Pro teams and has at least 70 first-down receptions in each of the last three seasons. He averages over 7 yards after the catch per reception every single season, and that's a huge reason why he is so special as a player. Not only does he get open regularly, but he is capable of turning every catch into a big play.

He struggled with drops last season more than usual, but even with that in mind, he's still one of the game's elite.

3. Los Angeles Rams: Puka Nacua

Puka Nacua averaged a career-high 107.2 yards per game last season, and the addition of Davante Adams into that Los Angeles Rams offense really helped take his game to the next level.

If it hadn't been for injuries in his second season, Nacua's first three NFL seasons might have been legendary in terms of the numbers he's been able to put up. Since coming to the Rams as a 5th-round pick back in 2023, he's averaging over 1,600 yards per 17 games played. In 16 games last season, he had a career-high 10 touchdown receptions and beat the 9 touchdowns he had in his first 28 NFL games.

Simply put, there is no one else in the NFL like Puka Nacua right now. Whether it's contested catches, yards after the catch, blocking -- he does it all. His off-field issues are something to monitor for his long-term viability, but for now, he's one of the game's elite superstars.