NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top WR for every NFC team entering 2026

2. Seattle Seahawks: Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the NFL's Defensive Player of -- I mean Offensive Player of the Year. If you know, you know.

Smith-Njigba has developed into one of the most consistent weapons in the entire NFL, especially over the last two seasons. He has 219 receptions over the past two seasons combined, and could have been the MVP of the playoffs for the Seahawks as well.

This guy just makes clutch play after clutch play, and he developed an immediate chemistry with quarterback Sam Darnold. The Seahawks know that their offense filters through Smith-Njigba, and he gives them such a dynamic threat at all levels of the field. The fact that he averaged 15.1 yards per reception last season on 119 total receptions is absolute absurdity.

1. Minnesota Vikings: Justin Jefferson

Even though Justin Jefferson is not the reigning Offensive Player of the Year in the NFC like Jaxon Smith-Njigba, it's difficult to take him out of the #1 spot on this type of list.

There simply has not been a more consistently dominant receiver in the NFL than Justin Jefferson since he came into the league in 2020. He has had over 1,000 yards receiving every year of his NFL career up to this point, and is averaging an absolutely wild 105 receptions and over 1,500 yards every 17 games played.

Jefferson is elite as a route runner. He can play in the slot or out wide. He can win vertically. He's phenomenal after the catch.

What else can be said about him? Hyperbole won't even do it anymore. He's simply the best, most well-rounded receiver in the game today. The Vikings need only to figure out the quarterback position and feed this guy week after week. He will produce.