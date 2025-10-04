NFL Power Rankings: Ranking top MVP candidates approaching Week 5 action

2. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

Through four games, Josh Allen is completing 70.2% of his passes for 964 yards, seven touchdowns, one interception, and a stellar 109.87 passer rating. Quietly, Allen is on pace for the best season in his NFL career, and he did win the MVP last year.

Buffalo is far from perfect, though, as the defense is a work in progress, so that could put more on Allen's plate when you think about it. His touchdown percetnage of 5.8% is the fourth-best of his career, and is INT rate of .8% is the best of his carer.

He's also averaging 241 yards through the air per game, which would come out to a respectable 4,097 yards. After one month in the 2025 NFL Season, it's clear that Josh Allen is playing out of his mind, and if the Bills keep winning and perhaps earn the top seed in the AFC, it would be hard for the voters not to award him the MVP for the second year in a row.

1. Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions

Many were wondering if Jared Goff was in for a regression with Ben Johnson no longer in the picture, but he's actually off to a better statistical start in 2025 based on his 2024 production. Goff is completing an absurd 73.8% of his passes for 929 yards, nine touchdowns, and two interceptions. The Detroit Lions have won three games in a row and again feel like a top team in the NFL.

Goff's passer rating is 113 right now, and if he'd be able to keep that for the entire season, that would end up being the 15th-most efficient season by a QB in the history of the NFL. It's quite insane just how much better Jared Goff has gotten since being thrown in the trash by Sean McVay, but here we are.

The one thing that I believe goes against Goff is him not being a dual-threat QB. He's a true pocket passer and isn't going to rack up a ton of rushing yards.