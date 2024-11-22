NFL Power Rankings: Rankings all 32 General Managers ahead of Week 12
16. John Schneider, Seattle Seahawks
John Schneider of the Seattle Seahawks is going to have to make a play for a rookie QB soon, as Geno Smith is just not that great and is obviously not going to lead this Seahawks team to anything more than a nine-win season.
The Seahawks have some talented players on defense, but getting the QB right and investing more into the offensive line are two huge items on his to-do list this coming offseason. Geno Smith started writing back in 2023, so time is ticking.
15. Les Snead, Los Angeles Rams
I had very high hopes for the Los Angeles Rams in the 2024 NFL Season, but injuries really pushed them off course, and the veteran secondary was just not cutting it. The Rams have dug themselves out of the hole and are now 5-5 on the season. If the Rams can stay rather healthy the rest of the way, they could find themselves back in the postseason and could make a run.
But the Rams just do not feel like that special team anymore.
14. John Lynch, San Francisco 49ers
The current San Francisco 49ers foundation is getting older and more injured. Guys like Trent Williams, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle, and Christian McCaffrey are all old, banged up, or have been banged up this year. Heck, some are all three! John Lynch clearly needs to turn the page on this current era and try to build for the future.
And to make matters worse, the defense has regressed, so the Niners don’t have that bite that they have had in recent years.
13. Eric DeCosta, Baltimore Ravens
Eric DeCosta has been one of the better General Managers in the NFL for multiple years now, but the Ravens do not feel like they are nearly as good this year as they were in 2023, but I guess that would be too unrealistic of a standard to have…?
I did not necessarily get the decision to let guard John Simpson leave in free agency and the decision to trade Morgan Moses for a stick of gum. The Ravens passing defense is also a huge issue, but that could be a scheme issue.
Overall, the Ravens are not a Super Bowl contender, and Eric DeCosta simply needs to figure out how to change that given that he’s got Lamar Jackson right in his prime.