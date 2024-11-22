NFL Power Rankings: Rankings all 32 General Managers ahead of Week 12
4. Adam Peters, Washington Commanders
I was wrong on the Washington Commanders. I had no idea what this team was trying to do when they took Jayden Daniels, and signed veterans like Zach Ertz, Bobby Wagner, and Austin Ekeler, who were all last good in 2017. Well, it seems as if this franchise had a clear plan, and it's been working. Daniels has arguably been the best rookie QB in the NFL this year, and Washington is 7-4.
While they probably won't win the NFC East this season, they are in a great position to make the playoffs and are going to be a problem for years to come. First-year GM Adam Peters hit the Daniels pick out of the park and is obviously already on the right track with this team for the present and the future.
3. Howie Roseman, Philadelphia Eagles
Howie Roseman has always been a top GM in the NFL, and that has again been the case this season. When is the last time that Roseman did not field a top-5 roster? It's been years. The Eagles went through some drama last season and stumbled into the playoffs with an 11-6 record, but that team was a lot closer to an eight or nine-win team given how closely they were winning games.
They seemed to have figure something out this year. They're 8-2 and Roseman is again going to take another Eagles team into the postseason. It's hard to not put Roseman near the very top of this list.
2. Brandon Beane, Buffalo Bills
Brandon Beane and the Buffalo Bills underwent a bit of re-tooling this offseason, and their roster just did not feel that strong coming into the 2024 NFL Season. Well, here we are. Buffalo is very much alive in the race for the no. 1 seed in the AFC and just beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11.
Beane has been a top GM in the league for years now. And at some point, doesn't Buffalo have to make a Super Bowl run? Could it be this year? Perhaps.
1. Brad Holmes, Detroit Lions
Objectively the best GM in the NFL, Brad Holmes has built a Super Bowl team. The Detroit Lions are 9-1 and are the top seed in the NFC at this point, and I am not sure they will have much of a challenge keeping that top seed.
He's hit on a ton of draft picks recently like Aidan Hutchinson, Jahmyr Gibbs, Sam LaPorta, Brian Branch, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and many others. Holmes is cooking with gas and may end up winning some type of award this coming offseason.
And I would truly be shocked if the Detroit Lions did not at least make the Super Bowl this season. Where is their weakness?