NFL Power Rankings: Rankings updated MVP ladder approaching Week 10
The NFL MVP picture in 2024 is beginning to come into view, so let's power rank the top candidates approaching Week 10. This season needs to slow down honestly. The playoff picture is going to become more urgent in the coming weeks, and beyond that, we can start talking more about some of the major awards like the MVP award and the Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year awards as well.
As we have done, we've unveiled our latest MVP ladder power rankings as we approach the bulk of Week 10. Are there any new faces on the MVP ladder power rankings? Well, we've got you covered here!
4. Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens*
Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens played on Thursday Night Football
This is being typed up before Thursday Night Football, and through nine games, Derrick Henry of the Baltimore Ravens has 1,052 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns. He's got an entire season's worth of production through nine games, which is insane. While the MVP award is a best QB award at this point, I can't help but wonder if Henry could end up getting some MVP votes this year if he keeps this up.
We're now in future Hall of Fame territory with Henry, who went up against the Cincinnati Bengals defense to kickoff Week 10 of the 2024 NFL Season. If the MVP award did not go to a QB this year, Derrick Henry would be the most likely non-QB to win it.
3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
Coming in at no. 3 on our MVP power rankings, Josh Allen is having an insane season for the Buffalo Bills. Josh Allen has thrown 17 touchdowns against just two interceptions. He's got a 105.8 passer rating and playing the most efficient football of his NFL career. It's actually quite the shock to see Allen go from being the interception-prone player he was in previous years to where he is now.
We'll see just how far the Buffalo Bills can go; they don't feel like a Super Bowl team in the 2024 NFL Season, but they also may have the AFC East wrapped up in the near future. Buffalo is now 7-2 on the season with a top-10 scoring offense and defense.
2. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
The 7-1 Detroit Lions are the best team in football, and Jared Goff is playing out of his mind. He's got 14 touchdown passes on the season and is completing 74.9% of his passes. He's doing this despite throwing for 230 yards per game. This isn't some dink-and-dunk stuff from Goff. The Lions offense is explosive and electric, and Goff is turning into an elite QB before our very eyes.
Across his Lions career, Goff is 31-24-1 with 92 touchdowns against 31 interceptions. He's helped turn this franchise around. They've gotten better each season, as Goff has, and you have to wonder if it's only a matter of time before Jared Goff wins the NFL MVP award. He's certainly on pace to win it at some point if you ask me.
1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens*
Regardless of what happened on Thursday Night Football, you have to agree that Lamar Jackson is the most deserving of the NFL MVP award in the 2024 NFL Season. He's someone finding new ways to impress us. On the season, Jackson has thrown 20 touchdowns against just two interceptions. He's also rushed for 505 yards and two touchdowns. Make no mistake, Lamar Jackson is already a Hall of Famer and is rapidly approaching his third career MVP.
The Baltimore Ravens have not gotten over the hump in the AFC playoffs in the Jackson era, and that seems to be the biggest criticism of Jackson and his status as an elite QB in the NFL. Frankly, the regular season numbers only mean so much if they continually fall short in the postseason.
However, there isn't a player more valuable to their team in the 2024 NFL Season than Lamar Jackson, period. If the season ended today, he'd win his second MVP award in a row.