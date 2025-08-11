NFL Power Rankings: Risers and fallers after Week 1 preseason action in 2025

24. Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders tied with the Seattle Seahawks in their first preseason game, and it's probably going to be a long season for the Raiders. They traded for Geno Smith this offseason, but there is a reason why he was available via trade. Las Vegas is comfortably the worst team in the AFC West for 2025.

23. Seattle Seahawks

Seattle might have something special on their hands with Jalen Milroe, but he is definitely a raw prospect and will absolutely need some time to turn into an NFL-caliber passer. Sam Darnold could be competent in the meantime, though.

22. Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons could be a breakout team in the 2025 NFL Season if second-year QB Michael Penix Jr takes off, as the offensive line and weaponry around him are quite good if we're being honest. The defensive line also got a refresh in the offseason as well.

21. Chicago Bears

Tying with the Miami Dolphins in the preseason, the Chicago Bears have been one of the primary storylines of the 2025 NFL Offseason, as they hired Ben Johnson to be their head coach and also have Caleb Williams, one of the most high-profile quarterbacks in the NFL already.

20. San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers allowed 30 points in a row to the Denver Broncos in a preseason games that ended up going off the rails, so there's that.

19. Pittsburgh Steelers

It's only a matter of time before the Pittsburgh Steelers fall off the tracks. They're again trying to go all-in with a new starting quarterback in Aaron Rodgers, but the rest of the roster is below-average if you ask me.

18. Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys could be a lethal team on offense with their new offensive trio in Dak Prescott, George Pickens, and Cee Dee Lamb. However, they are weak up the middle on defense, and that is a huge concern.

17. New England Patriots

New England blowing out the Washington Commanders in their first preseason game was absolutely a massive statement win for the team, and this franchise has gotten back on track in a massive way this offseason.