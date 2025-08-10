NFL Power Rankings: Roster rankings for each team as preseason continues

24. Dallas Cowboys

How about them Cowboys? A below-average roster, Dallas could outscore some opponents with the trio of Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and George Pickens, but the offensive line is a concern, and Dallas feels a bit soft in the middle of their defense. As you can probably see by now, many of the worst rosters in the NFL struggle in the trenches, and that is a recipe for disaster in today’s NFL.

23. San Francisco 49ers

Losing key talent this offseason, this is one of the least-talented San Francisco 49ers’ teams in the Kyle Shanahan era, but they may have a path to a winning record given how easy their schedule is and given how good of a head coach Shanahan is, so they have that going for them. Brock Purdy also got a huge extension this offseason, so they also re-signed their QB and can at least continue to build around him for the long-term.

22. New York Jets

The New York Jets signed Justin Fields in free agency, and that isn’t going to go well. Boasting talent all over the place, the Jets do need another strong offseason of shoring up the weak spots, and they obviously need to find a franchise QB as well, as Fields is on his third team in as many seasons for a reason. The Jets’ roster is not going to be all that competitive in the AFC, as they come in at 22nd in our power rankings.

21. Carolina Panthers

A team to keep an eye on for the 2025 NFL Season, the Carolina Panthers did get some decent QB play from Bryce Young down the stretch in the 2024 season, and GM Dan Morgan has really brought in a ton of new faces since taking over. On paper, we could be talking about the Panthers potentially being on par with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers if Young takes that next step and turns into a franchise quarterback.