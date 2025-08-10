NFL Power Rankings: Roster rankings for each team as preseason continues

20. New England Patriots

Now getting into some rosters with legitimate talent, the New England Patriots have turned a huge corner and are 20th in our roster rankings for the 2025 NFL Season. Mike Vrabel is the head coach, and Josh McDaniels is back yet again as the offensive coordinator, and his presence is going to be huge for the development of Drake Maye in year two. The biggest area of need for the Pats this offseason was the offensive line, as new key additions in Will Campbell and Morgan Moses figure to stabilize that unit.

19. Pittsburgh Steelers

You know, if this was 2020, we’d be talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers being a Super Bowl contender, but it’s not, so they aren’t. Aaron Rodgers is giving it one last year in the NFL and is going to try and get Pittsburgh into the playoffs. Other new additions like DK Metcalf, Jalen Ramsey, and Darius Slay would be amazing gets if it was four or five years ago. Most of us know how this is going to end, right?

18. Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals had to rebuild their defensive line this offseason, so they went out and rebuilt their defensive line. A team I love and am ‘buying’ for 2025, the Cards’ roster has really come into shape under GM Monti Ossenfort, but the biggest factor still might be if Kyler Murray can somehow unlock a new level, as it feels like we have been waiting for that for some time now. Murray is already in his seventh year, and it feels like he’s been the same exact QB this entire time.

17. Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons really struggled on the defensive side of the ball in the 2025 NFL Season but now do boast a remade defensive line, strong OL, and very good weapons on offense. Second-year QB Michael Penix Jr has everything he needs to break out and help the Falcons compete for the NFC South title, and this is especially true of the DL comes into shape this year. Atlanta’s roster is 17th in our power rankings.