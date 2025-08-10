NFL Power Rankings: Roster rankings for each team as preseason continues

12. Green Bay Packers

We’re now getting into some of the better rosters in the NFL approaching the 2025 NFL Season. While the Green Bay Packers may not have a ton of high-end, elite players, they have a slew of ‘good not great’ players, which is still good for something. Winners of 20 regular season games over the past two seasons, this team has been stuck in third gear for multiple seasons and obviously want to break out and hit that fourth and fifth gear. Their roster is 12th in our power rankings.

11. Cincinnati Bengals

Despite the offseason dysfunction for the Cincinnati Bengals, the roster is still good. They added pieces on offense this offseason, recently signing tight end Noah Fant, and are still boasting Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Mike Gesicki, and Chase Brown. The secondary is also oozing with young talent, so if they can somehow get Trey Hendrickson in the building, this team is cooking with hot grease.

10. Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs lack key talent at positions like offensive line, wide receiver, and even running back. All of those units feel quite average, and even their secondary doesn’t feel all that special. People would freak out if I ranked the Chiefs’ roster lower than this, but they probably deserve it. However, Patrick Mahomes is still on that sideline and can still be the best QB in the NFL whenever he wants.

9. Houston Texans

The Houston Texans seemed to avoid a major injury to CJ Gardner-Johnson, which is huge, as their secondary is going to be a major unit to deal with in the 2025 NFL Season. They’ve got the pass rush down and did add some pieces at wide receiver. The biggest x-factor for this team for 2025 is the offensive line, a unit that saw a ton of change from GM Nick Caserio. All in all, the Texans are built well and are 9th in our power rankings.