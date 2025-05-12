NFL Power Rankings: Saints and Colts in freefall ahead of schedule release

24. Carolina Panthers

The surge from Bryce Young near the end of the 2024 NFL Season is absolutely something to keep in mind as we progress into 2025. The Carolina Panthers could be a team to keep an eye out for as the offseason progresses. They could be better than we think.

23. San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers may not have a lot going for them heading into the 2025 NFL Season. Sure, they could get someone like Christian McCaffrey back in the mix, but the team did move on from a ton of former key players this past offseason. Next season could be a reset year for the Niners.

22. Las Vegas Raiders

I am not sure the Las Vegas Raiders made enough moves to make a dent in the loaded AFC, as they are still the worst team in their own division and also have the worst QB in the division as well. They are 22nd in our latest NFL power rankings.

21. Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys made a splash recently by trading for George Pickens, but was Pickens someone they were truly missing? The 2025 NFL Season doesn't really give us a lot of confidence in the Cowboys made on some of their offseason moves.

20. Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons are 20th in our latest NFL power rankings but have a ton of room to move up in a big way if Michael Penix Jr ends up panning out and making a year two leap.

19. New England Patriots

Another team that could shoot up these power rankings, the New England Patriots have a great formula to be a breakout team, as Drake Maye could be poised to shock the NFL world.

18. Chicago Bears

With a rebuilt offensive line and added weapons, the 2025 Chicago Bears could be a Wild Card team in the NFC. Caleb Williams is another year two QB who could have what it takes to make a massive leap.

17. Miami Dolphins

I really have no idea what the Miami Dolphins are trying to do, but they feel pretty average at the moment, and much of that stems from their starting QB, Tua Tagovailoa.