NFL Power Rankings: Saints and Colts in freefall ahead of schedule release

16. Jacksonville Jaguars

A team that could be a lot better than expected in 2025, the Jacksonville Jaguars have two new notable people in the building in Liam Coen and Travis Hunter. Believe it or not, those two might have a big enough impact to get this franchise back into contention in the AFC South. They are 16th in our latest power rankings.

15. Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals needed to rebuild their defensive line this offseason, and rebuild they did. This team was 6-4 at one point in 2024 and could be a dark-horse candidate to win the NFC West and snatch it away from the Los Angeles Rams.

14. Minnesota Vikings

I am ranking the Minnesota Vikings this low because they now have a huge question mark at the most important position in sports, and I am not going to pretend this team is a juggernaut or anything. Until JJ McCarthy proves that he can or can't be the guy, ranking Minnesota right around the middle of the pack is logical.

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

A perfect example of a 'good not great team,' the Tampa Bay Buccaneers return a ton of starters are come in at 13th in our power rankings ahead of this year's schedule release.

12. Cincinnati Bengals

Even if the Cincinnati Bengals can field an average defense in 2025, they'll be among the best teams in the league. Ranking them 12th feels fair, as there is reason to believe that their unit won't yet again be among the worst in the NFL, right?

Right?

11. Los Angeles Chargers

The LA Chargers went 11-6 in 2024 and made the playoffs, but it does seem like this squad has a distinct performance ceiling with Justin Herbert under center...

10. Houston Texans

Coming in at 10th in our power rankings, the Houston Texans success in 2025 may just hinge on if they were able to fix their offensive line, which was their undoing in 2024.

9. Denver Broncos

Adding noticeable talent on both sides of the ball, the 10-win Denver Broncos from 2024 may have done enough to improve by a couple more wins for the 2025 NFL Season.