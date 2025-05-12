NFL Power Rankings: Saints and Colts in freefall ahead of schedule release

8. Los Angeles Rams

Eighth in our latest power rankings, the Los Angeles Rams finished the regular season 9-3 after an injury-plagued 1-4 start. Expect LA to win 12 or more games in 2025 if they aren't dealing with those types of injuries again.

7. Green Bay Packers

An 11-win team in 2024, the Packers are another potential team to watch out for to vault into Super Bowl contender status in 2025. Could first-round pick Matthew Golden help them get there?

6. Kansas City Chiefs

Getting blown out in the Super Bowl and winning all of their one-score games, the Kansas City Chiefs definitely weren't a juggernaut in 2024, but they are well-coached enough to win a ton of games and still have Patrick Mahomes on the sidelines.

5. Washington Commanders

A team I love to potentially vault into contention status in 2025, the Washington Commanders won 14 total games in 2024 and may have an early MVP-favorite in Jayden Daniels as their QB.

4. Baltimore Ravens

The second-ranked AFC team in our power rankings ahead of the schedule release, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens again fell short in the NFL playoffs, and if this does happen again, you have to wonder what kind of changes this franchise would make.

3. Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions have the best roster in the NFL when healthy, and if they don't have to deal with brutal defensive injuries yet again in 2025, they'll at least make a conference championship game.

2. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills were unquestionably the best team in the AFC for the 2024 NFL Season, but they could not get past the nearly-unbeatable Kansas City Chiefs in the postseason. They are the top ranked AFC team in our latest power rankings.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

While I am do not think the Philadelphia Eagles are the best team in the NFL, they did just win the Super Bowl, so they kind of have to be ranked at no. 1 by default if that makes sense. They look to become yet another NFL franchise to win two Super Bowls in a row.