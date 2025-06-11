NFL Power Rankings: Starting quarterback rankings as minicamps continue

8. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield was insanely prolific for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2024 NFL Season, but former offensive coordinator Liam Coen is now the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, so it’ll be another year of transition for that unit. Not only that, but Mike Evans is another year older and Chris Godwin is coming off a major injury, so this unit could regress a bit.

Baker Mayfield is still one of the better QBs in the NFL, as he hit the 40-touchdown mark and 4,500 passing yards mark in the same season, which is pretty rare. He’s really turned his career around with the Bucs and should still be mostly efficient in the 2025 NFL Season. It’s hard to find a spot for Mayfield, as he’s not a great quarterback. Eighth feels like as high as we’ll see him in QB rankings.

Does the veteran quarterback have even better football in him for the 2025 NFL Season?

7. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes is one of the most interesting quarterbacks in the NFL. Statistically, his production has been just OK over the last two seasons - nothing special, but the Kansas City Chiefs have also won a Super Bowl and appeared in another, so they are still winning at the highest level.

The Chiefs have been missing that explosive element of their offense, and it’s kind of turned this unit into a dink-and-dunk one, which is interesting. Kansas City should still be among the best teams in the NFL and may have another great shot at winning the AFC West for the 10th year in a row, which just does not seem real.

Mahomes and the Chiefs may also begin to prove us wrong a bit and end up right back atop the NFL. It’s hard to find a good spot for Patrick Mahomes. He comes in at seventh in our QB rankings for the 2025 NFL Season.