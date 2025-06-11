NFL Power Rankings: Starting quarterback rankings as minicamps continue

6. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford is still playing at a very high level even as he gets closer to 40 years old. Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams won 10 games in the 2024 NFL Season and captured the NFC West title. They finished the year 9-3 after a shaky 1-4 start, so this team is absolutely a Super Bowl contender if they can avoid the injury bug.

Stafford is still an elite processor and still has high-end arm talent. He can make every throw on the field and hasn’t really shown major signs of regressing just yet. They won the Super Bowl back in 2021 and probably have another year or two together before we really start to have some tough conversations, but Matthew Stafford is absolutely an elite quarterback and is sixth in our QB rankings for the 2025 NFL Season.

The Rams should have another great shot at winning the NFC West title this year.

5. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Jared Goff truly revived his career when he went from the Los Angeles Rams to the Detroit Lions, but the Lions may be in for their toughest test yet, as both Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn both got head coaching jobs this offseason, so it’s going to be interesting to see how both units deal with the new play-callers.

The Lions roster is among the most talented in the NFL, so they should be just fine, but a slight regression, even from Goff, could be on the docket. He’s established himself as an elite pocket passer in today’s NFL when most of the notable quarterbacks are dual-threat. Goff is honestly part of a dying breed. He’s fifth in our QB power rankings for the 2025 NFL Season. This is probably as good as we will ever see Jared Goff.