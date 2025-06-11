NFL Power Rankings: Starting quarterback rankings as minicamps continue

4. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels was spectacular in the 2024 NFL Season for the Washington Commanders and is someone who could get a ton of MVP votes in 2025. Daniels and the Commanders won 14 total games between the regular season and playoffs, so it’s not like they had much more room to win anymore.

Some have said that the Commanders are in a spot to regress in 2025, which I could see, but Daniels and the offense was just so efficient that it’s hard for me to see them not be quite good yet again.

This is a well-oiled machine with the closest thing we have to Lamar Jackson as the quarterback. Daniels is fourth in our QB power rankings for the 2025 NFL Season and could honestly rise a spot or two when the season gets underway.

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

The third-best QB in the NFL is Josh Allen. He did win the MVP award in the 2024 NFL Season, but he wasn’t a super prolific passer and did see his receivers end up a ton of yards after the catch, so you could argue that Allen just was not asked to do a whole lot for the Buffalo Bills.

But one thing is true; Allen and the Bills have taken ownership of the AFC East in recent years and do not seem to be letting go anytime soon. They saw the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game in the 2024 NFL Season, which was the second time those two teams met in that game since 2020.

Allen and the Bills have not been able to slay the Chiefs dragon, but could 2025 bring a better fortune? Only time will tell, but Buffalo does have the better QB and roster at this point, so you have to wonder if it is only a matter of time.