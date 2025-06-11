NFL Power Rankings: Starting quarterback rankings as minicamps continue

2. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow threw over 40 touchdowns in the 2024 NFL Season, but it was wasted away by the putrid Cincinnati Bengsls defense. And to make things worse, both Trey Hendrickson and 2025 first-round pick Shemar Stewart each do not have a contract. It seems like Hendrickson will indeed holdout if he doesn’t get one, and who the heck knows what’ll happen with Stewart.

The Bengals at least have one of the best QBs in the NFL and perhaps a future Hall of Famer if he can continue stringing these insane seasons together. However, it would not shock me if Burrow ended up requesting a trade at some point, as the Bengals have just not proven to be able to build a consistent team around him, and Burrow really shouldn’t think he’s got to remain loyal just because he was drafted. Even Tom Brady switched teams.

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson is absolutely the best quarterback in the NFL right now - he had the best year of his career in the 2024 NFL Season but lost the MVP award to Josh Allen. I almost think the NFL MVP voters had a little bit of voter fatigue and felt like they had to give it to Allen. Anyway, Jackson and the Ravens have made the regular season look like a cakewalk for years now, but they’ve failed to have any legitimate success in the postseason.

They did make it to the AFC Championship Game in the 2023 NFL Season but lost to the Kansas City Chiefs and have also not won multiple games in the playoffs since 2012. Something has to change with Jackson and the Ravens as we approach the 2025 NFL Season, but what if it just does not happen? If nothing else, Ravens fans can rest knowing that they’ve got the best QB in the league.