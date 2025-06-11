NFL Power Rankings: Starting quarterback rankings as minicamps continue

24. Russell Wilson, New York Giants

Now on his third team in as many seasons, Russell Wilson is on his fourth NFL team already and has played for the Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers, and now New York Giants in three-straight seasons. It is truly kind of sad to see how Wilson as fell off, as when he was at his best, he was among the best and most lethal QBs in the NFL and is one of the best dual-threat QBs of all-time.

But it's clear that the 2012 NFL Draft pick has regressed as a passer and has gotten a lot slower. He is running into a ton of sacks and is still holding onto the ball for too long, but the New York Giants had to get a bit desperate here, so they signed Wilson to a one-year deal. However, the Giants also signed Jameis Winston and drafted Jaxson Dart in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, so Wilson may not have a super long leash in all honesty.

His career will likely come to an end in the next year or so, but Wilson will end up in the Hall of Fame one day.

23. Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

It is kind of hard to fairly rank Sam Darnold, as he had an incredible year with the Minnesota Vikings in the 2024 NFL Season, but he was also in a near-perfect situation with elite weapons and a compent offensive line, and the Seahawks may not have either of those things with Darnold under center. It's also effectively a one-year deal for the Seahawks, and I just do not envision Seattle having a ton of success.

We might also see Darnold regress a bit and revert back to the QB he was before he signed with the Vikings. He's 23rd in our QB power rankings.