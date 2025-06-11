NFL Power Rankings: Starting quarterback rankings as minicamps continue

22. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

We're now getting into the tier of quarterbacks who have a little something to them. Trevor Lawrence comes in at 21st in our power rankings. He's been in the NFL for four seasons and just does not have much to show for it, but the Jaguars franchise has been downright dysfunctional his entire time there. Lawrence will now be on his third head coach entering his fifth year in the NFL.

He's got all the talent in the world and could end up being a top-10 QB if Liam Coen knows how to stabilize things, but neither Urban Meyer nor Doug Pederson could, so it might not be looking great for Coen based on the past. The Jags did draft Travis Hunter to pair with Brian Thomas Jr, so that could be great news for Lawrence. A very talented player without a doubt, Lawrence just isn't someone we can think of that highly at the moment.

21. Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers finally signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in what might be his last season in the NFL. Rodgers is one of the most talented QBs in the history of the NFL, so it will be a sad day when he retires, and to be fair to Rodgers, the QB did throw for nearly 30 touchdowns in 2024 with the New York Jets, and the Pittsburgh Steelers aren't quite that dysfunctional.

The offensive line is a bit unknown at this point and the WR situation outside of DK Metcalf is shaky, but there is enough talent on either side of the ball for Rodgers and the Steelers to at least scrape together a winning record, but making the playoffs might be an uphill battle for this team. Rodgers comes in at 21st in our latest QB rankings.