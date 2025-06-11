NFL Power Rankings: Starting quarterback rankings as minicamps continue

20. Geno Smith, Las Vegas Raiders

Geno Smith is an average QB who turns 35 years old this year and was just traded for a third-round pick. I am personally shocked at the folks who would have Smith ranked higher than this. There’s a reason why he was traded and a reason why he reunites with Pete Carroll, a head coach who seems to be a bit out of touch with what wins in today’s NFL.

Smith and the Raiders can at least be competent for a couple of seasons, but they aren’t going to win anything of note, especially being in the loaded AFC West. Geno Smith did have a nice career revival a couple of years ago, but that has worn off. Smith is 20th in our QB rankings and probably won’t rise much at all during the 2025 NFL Season.

19. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

One of the more interesting QBs in the NFL is Caleb Williams, who did do a lot of good with the Chicago Bears during his rookie season in 2024. He threw just six interceptions all year and threw more than three times as many touchdown passes as he did interceptions, which is flat-out impressive. The Bears also overhauled the interior of their offensive line, which should be huge for Williams’ development, and Ben Johnson now being the head coach should also help a lot as well.

Williams is absolutely a breakout candidate for the Bears in 2025, and if he does break out, the Bears are going to be a huge problem for the opposition to deal with. He’s got all the necessary tools to shoot up these QB rankings. However, being ranked 19th is not too shabby. The arrow is pointing in the right direction for Williams and the Bears franchise for 2025 and beyond.