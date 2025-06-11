NFL Power Rankings: Starting quarterback rankings as minicamps continue

14. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Brock Purdy signed a mega contract extension this offseason with the San Francisco 49ers, and he did deserve it, but Purdy might not be a great QB at any point in his career and might be one of those passers who ends up being as good and playing as good as his surroundings, which is totally OK.

The 49ers have made it to the Super Bowl with Purdy under center, and given his limitations, GM John Lynch may have to do a little bit more work to ensure that the roster is buttoned-up as much as possible.

Purdy is 14th in our power rankings, and I could honestly be convinced to move him up a spot or two. He’s still quite young and should only be entering the prime years of his NFL career. The Niners, if nothing else, have a competent, slightly above-average QB they can win some games with, and that could be fine for the franchise.

13. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott is coming back from a pretty nasty hamstring injury he suffered in the 2024 NFL Season, and he’s now got a revamped running back room and another wide receiver to throw the ball to in George Pickens, so this offense may actually be quite good, and in the Prescott era, the offense has never really been a major issue.

Prescott is a very good quarterback and has been quite efficient for most of his career, but because he plays for the Dallas Cowboys, he seems to be subjected more to criticism than other quarterbacks around the NFL, which just is not fair.

But for years, Prescott has been a model teammate and has always said the right thing. He’s probably a bit underappreciated. Dak Prescott is 13th in our power rankings.

