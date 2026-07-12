NFL Power Rankings: Top 10 Defensive Player of the Year candidates in 2026

8. Derek Stingley Jr., CB, Houston Texans

If Pat Surtain II is the unanimous selection for the top cornerback in the entire NFL right now, then Derek Stingley should be the unanimous CB2. And frankly, he's not far off of PS2 in terms of the dominance we have seen from him on his side of the field.

Unlike with Quinyon Mitchell, throwing Derek Stingley's direction is truly an unwise decision. He's been a 1st-team All-Pro each of the past two seasons and has a total of 14 interceptions, including picking off 5 passes in a season where he only played 11 games.

Over the last three years, Stingley has averaged a completion percentage allowed of just 46 percent. The QB rating when throwing into Stingley's coverage is 48.6. For context, the worst QB rating for an entire team over the last decade in the NFL is the New York Jets at 77.2.

Stingley's 51 passes broken up since he came into the league along with 15 interceptions should absolutely have him in the discussion as the best defensive player in football when all is said and done.

7. Nick Bosa, EDGE, San Francisco 49ers

Just like the MVP award typically goes to the quarterback position, the Defensive Player of the Year is generally an award that goes to pass rushers. That qualification is important, because it gives a bit of an unfair advantage to a player like Nick Bosa, who wouldn't otherwise be a top contender on this list compared to guys like Stingley or even Quinyon Mitchell.

But Bosa has a phenomenal history of productivity off the edge with an average of 13 sacks and 34 QB hits per 17 games played. The issue is that he's coming off an injury last season in which he only played 3 games, but was on pace for 11 sacks and 17 QB hits. He also had two forced fumbles in his three games played.

Bosa had 18.5 sacks back in the 2022 season when he was a 1st-team All-Pro, but we're getting more and more distance from that season every year. Because of his potential to rack up sacks, QB hits, and pressures, Bosa has to be considered on a list like this. But even with that in mind, his arrow might be pointing slightly down as we enter the season.