NFL Power Rankings: Top 10 Defensive Player of the Year candidates in 2026

4. Nik Bonitto, EDGE, Denver Broncos

Over the past two seasons, Nik Bonitto has 27.5 total sacks 52 total quarterback hits, and 75 total pressures.

He's simply one of the most consistent and best pass rushers in the entire NFL right now, and he's developed into one of the most dynamic weapons on one of the best defenses in the NFL.

In each of the past two seasons, Bonitto has had stretches of play where he's been a genuine contender for Defensive Player of the Year, but then there have been a couple of stretches where he's "disappeared", for lack of a better term. With that in mind, his statistical production is even more staggering.

But to win DPOY, you can't have those stretches. For instance, he had 7 games last season without a sack, and still finished the year with 14 of them. And as often as Bonitto gets to the quarterback, he's got just 4 forced fumbles over the last two seasons combined.

If he can improve his sack frequency and pop the ball loose a few more times, he's going to be a clear top contender for Defensive Player of the Year in 2026.

3. Will Anderson Jr., Houston Texans

There are definitely going to be some huge expectations for Houston Texans star pass rusher Will Anderson Jr. in the 2026 season.

This is a guy who absolutely lives behind the line of scrimmage, and has since he came into the league back in 2023. Anderson has 30 career sacks in his three NFL seasons, 46 tackles for loss, and 64 quarterback hits.

He's got 97 career pressures and is one of the most well-rounded edge players in the NFL with the 4th-highest pass rush grade and 9th-highest run defense grade per PFF.

Anderson is going to turn 25 years old just before the start of the season in September, so he's not even hitting his prime years yet. He's still an ascending player, and as things continue to "slow down" for him, he's only going to become tougher for offensive lines to handle on a per-snap basis.

Especially in DeMeco Ryans's defense, and with Danielle Hunter causing problems off the other edge, Anderson could be in line for DPOY-level production in 2026.