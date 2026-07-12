NFL Power Rankings: Top 10 Defensive Player of the Year candidates in 2026

2. Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Detroit Lions

What did we learn about Aidan Hutchinson in the 2025 season? In the best way possible, he's a freak of nature. Hutchinson was coming off of a very scary leg injury in the 2024 season where he broke his tibia in Week 6 against the Cowboys.

There were even videos coming out last offseason of Hutchinson moving around that made it feel like the 2025 season could be in jeopardy for him. It was looking somewhat bleak, at least from the outside looking in, and then Hutchinson managed to lead the entire NFL among edge rushers in snaps played (1,005).

Not only that, but he was among the league's best in terms of pass rush win rate and overall productivity in the pass rush department. He had 14.5 sacks in 17 games, 35 quarterback hits (most of his career), and 49 pressures.

Considering the fact that he did that while working his way back from injury, you have to think he's one of the front-runners to win DPOY this coming season.

1. Myles Garrett, DE, Los Angeles Rams

There is nobody on this list whose body of work speaks louder than Myles Garrett.

Garrett is coming off of the most legendary season for a pass rusher in NFL history, racking up 23 sacks and 33 tackles for loss along with a league-leading 39 QB hits.

Now, he's going to a team where he might be consistently playing with a lead. And that's an elite pass-rusher's dream. Garrett has spent his entire career in the NFL with the Browns, up to this point. Now that he's joining a true Super Bowl contender with the Los Angeles Rams, it feels like he's poised to absolutely dominate.

Garrett is truly a rare breed of superstar coming off the edge in today's NFL, or any era of the NFL. He averages 16 sacks per 17 games played and 30 QB hits. He is so well-rounded with his ability to play with speed, speed to power, and a variety of moves to defeat double teams.

He's a physical and athletic marvel who is just getting better and better as time goes on.