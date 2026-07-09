NFL Power Rankings: Top 10 MVP candidates heading into training camp

4. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Another top candidate for both MVP and Comeback Player of the Year is Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

When Burrow is fully healthy, he's not only an MVP candidate, but the Bengals have to be considered legitimate contenders in the AFC. Except two seasons ago, when the defense was so bad they missed the postseason entirely.

But with an improved defense in 2026, the Bengals have a chance to bounce back and make a ton of noise. And Burrow is simply one of the league's biggest stars. When he's on top of his game, nobody is better at navigating pressure in the pocket and filling up a stat sheet. He can seemingly throw 400 yards and 4 touchdowns in his sleep.

The biggest question mark is obviously his health, but if he's on the field for 17 games, the expectation is always going to be MVP-level play.

3. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

It almost feels dirty to put Stafford down at the 3rd spot on this list after his dominant 2025 season, but the NFL MVP award is all about what you've done for me lately.

Stafford has a great opportunity to win the award in back-to-back seasons, which is difficult -- but obviously not impossible -- to do.

Last season, he was simply on another level we've never seen in his career. Stafford is no stranger to throwing for over 4,000 yards (he averages 4,589 yards per 17 games played over his career, which started back in 2009). He's also not a stranger to throwing over 40 touchdown passes in a season. He's done that three times now.

But one thing Stafford has never been able to do is follow up one MVP-caliber season with another. He threw 41 touchdowns and over 5,000 yards back in the 2011 season, and followed that up with 20 touchdowns and 17 interceptions the following year. In his first year with the Rams (2021), he threw 41 touchdown passes and led the team to a Super Bowl win. He played just 9 games the following year and threw 10 touchdowns.

What will happen this season after the best year of his career (46 touchdowns, only 8 interceptions)?

2. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

It feels like Lamar Jackson is almost always a "safe" bet to win NFL MVP. He's one of the most dominant playmakers in the NFL, and has already won multiple MVP awards. He was probably snubbed of a third MVP in the 2024 season, but regardless, Jackson's credentials speak for themselves.

No quarterback has run for more yards than him in NFL history. He has a ridiculous 6.5 career touchdown percentage, making it look easy as a dual-threat.

It feels like it's simply a matter of staying healthy for Jackson. He's also got a rookie offensive coordinator -- Declan Doyle -- calling the plays this year. That can go pretty much any direction as we've seen with some other teams in similar situations in recent years (Lions in 2025 are a negative example).

Jackson is going to have a chip on his shoulder after a down year in 2025, so he should be right there in the MVP mix once again.

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen has been a finalist for the MVP award in five of the last six seasons. He's got one MVP to his name already, and the 2026 season could be yet another MVP campaign for him.

In three of the past four seasons, Allen has finished no lower than 3rd in the MVP voting. He's one of the top models of consistency around the NFL, and is a dominant playmaker who requires a defense's best effort every single week.

The biggest criticisms of Allen are not his regular season prowess, but his ultimate failures in the postseason. That's where people in the NFL world really want to see him prove his MVP status. One of the downsides to being Superman is that you feel the need to put on your cape all the time, and that has cost Allen in some big moments.

He's still for around 40 total touchdowns (at least) and will absolutely be in the MVP mix once again.