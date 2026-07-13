NFL Power Rankings: Top 10 Offensive Rookie of the Year candidates in 2026

3. Makai Lemon, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are in a very interesting situation offensively this year. They are changing offensive coordinators with Sean Mannion coming in and taking over the play-calling, but they are also replacing AJ Brown, one of the best receivers in the league.

Replacing Brown is not as easy as simply throwing a 1st-round pick into his slot. Just ask the Tennessee Titans how that worked out. With that in mind, the Eagles got a good one in the 1st round of the 2026 NFL Draft in Makai Lemon.

Lemon was the Biletnikoff Award winner this past season as the top receiver in the country at USC, and he has a very translatable skill set to today's NFL. He's a ball-dominant playmaker who creates separation and makes plays after the catch. Because of his ability to eat up so many targets out of the slot, he could be an immediate go-to player in the Eagles' offense.

2. Carnell Tate, WR, Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans had the #1 overall pick in last year's draft (Cam Ward), and they used their top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to get him some help.

With Ward expected to break out this upcoming season, Tate could be the guy he's looking to more often than others. If Carnell Tate can become Cam Ward's favorite target, how could he not be one of the top 2-3 contenders for Offensive Rookie of the Year?

He's coming from the Ohio State program, which seemingly is able to crank out NFL-ready receiver prospects annually. He is going to be coming to the Titans ready to contribute as a WR1, and I wouldn't be surprised if he helps elevate that entire offense right away.

1. Jeremiyah Love, RB, Arizona Cardinals

There isn't a more dynamic offensive weapon in this year's rookie class than Jeremiyah Love, who has a similar skill set to some of the best backs in the NFL. Whether or not Love can become the next Bijan Robinson or Christian McCaffrey will depend on how effectively the Cardinals and head coach Mike LaFleur utilize him, but that type of potential is there.

Love was the 3rd pick in the NFL Draft, which is rare for a running back these days because of the guaranteed money given to that pick slot. Because of the pre-determined contracts for draft picks, Love is automatically the highest-paid running back in history in terms of overall contract guarantees (over $53M guaranteed).

The expectations for him are going to be through the roof, and the Cardinals are going to get their money's worth. I'm expecting Love to touch the ball at least 300 times this season, which should put him in the driver's seat for this award.