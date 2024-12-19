NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top-10 quarterbacks approaching Week 16

8. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford is still slinging it at a high level for the Los Angeles Rams. They're 8-6 on the season after their Week 15 win on Thursday Night Football. Stafford has thrown 10 touchdown passes against zero interceptions over the Rams last five games, and theyr'e 4-1 over that stretch. This team began the year 1-4 due to a ton of injuries, so this team is better than their 8-6 record indicates.

Matthew Stafford and the Rams could be quite dangerous in the postseason, and the QB is still somehow underrated. This team won it all back in 2021, and I have no reason to believe they can't make another Super Bowl run this year. They control their own destiny in the NFC West and could earn a top-4 seed in the playoffs.

7. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers notched a huge win in Week 15 over the Seattle Seahawks and are now 10-4 on the season. Love has definitely cut down on the interceptions as of late and has been a high-end QB for over a year now. He all of a sudden turned it around about six-ish weeks into the 2023 NFL Season, and that helped Green Bay finish the year with a winning record.

This team still may be a year away, but Love has played some great football this year and is no. 7 in our latest power rankings.

6. Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings

Sam Darnold is having the year of his life, and I struggle to see how the Minnesota Vikings could just let him leave in free agency. It'll be interesting to see how the Vikes approach the situation with their QB, but Darnold has played so well this year that he may be guaranteed a starting role on either the Vikings or another team in 2025.

5. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield is throwing the ball all over the place and helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers blow out the Los Angeles Chargers in their house. The Bucs are now 8-6 on the season and are in first place in the NFC South. I would not count out this team from making a sneaky playoff run given how electric Mayfield has been this year throwing the ball.

4. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Jared Goff did what he could in Week 15, but the defensive injuries for the Detroit Lions are becoming too much for this team to hang with the big boys. A loss against the Buffalo Bills is probably the dagger in his MVP campaign, but Goff has totally turned his career around in Detroit and is having a stellar season.

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen has been the third-best QB in the NFL this year, in my opinion. The Buffalo Bills are now 11-3 on the season and wrapped up the AFC East weeks ago. The Bills record may essentially guarantee Allen winning the NFL MVP award this year, but you just never know.

The biggest positive with Josh Allen this year has been him seriously cutting down on the turnovers, which was a legitimate problem in 2023. Allen comes in at no. 3 on our latest QB power rankings.