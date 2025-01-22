NFL Power Rankings: Top 10 worst offseason situations around the league

8. Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons have a handful of problems facing them in the 2025 offseason. Obviously, they've got to find a way out of Kirk Cousins' contract, and there is no easy way to do that. This team is moving forward with Michael Penix Jr. but the Falcons obviously had to compromise other areas of the roster last offseason in order to get some direction at quarterback.

General manager Terry Fontenot has to get out of a near-$10 million hole in the salary cap to open the offseason and it's going to require some creativity.

A team like the Falcons would greatly benefit from being able to throw a bunch of cash at top-tier free agents for their defense but they are going to have to rely almost totally on the 2025 NFL Draft. And they are smack in the middle of the order at 15 overall.

7. New York Giants

It's never an enviable situation for a team that just cut its former 1st-round franchise quarterback in the middle of the season.

Especially after these guys were put on blast a little bit by HBO's Hard Knocks, you can't help but feel like GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll are firmly on the hot seat entering the 2025 offseason. That pressure could produce diamonds or it could force those guys out of town as early as 2026.

The Giants had a good rookie class in 2024 but they need a quarterback and it's hard to see exactly how that's going to work out. It's not out of the realm of possibility that they could get one of the top 2-3 guys on their board at that position, but is the 2nd or 3rd option going to be enough to prevent the Giants from another new regime in 2026 facing the same problems Schoen and Daboll faced?