NFL Power Rankings: Top 10 worst offseason situations around the league

6. Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys once again have a number of prominent free agents heading into the 2025 offseason, including future Hall of Fame guard Zack Martin and longtime Cowboys pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence.

Dallas has contract situations with guys like Micah Parsons looming as well as a head coach search underway after letting Mike McCarthy walk.

So, with the Eagles and Commanders heading to the NFC Championship, the Cowboys have a big-money contract QB coming off of a serious injury and a number of significant roster holes. They are slightly in the red on the salary cap and obviously are going to have to be calculated this offseason. The 2025 NFL Draft looms large for this team, as well as whatever head coach hire they end up making.

5. Pittsburgh Steelers

Just how down bad are the Pittsburgh Steelers right now? Well, it's bad enough that multiple NFL teams have gotten up the courage to call and ask if Mike Tomlin is available in a trade.

It doesn't sound like that's the case, but you can see why teams would call. The Steelers ended the season on a brutal, ugly losing streak. Quarterback Russell Wilson -- a pending free agent -- played horribly down the stretch. There are rumors that George Pickens wants out. Najee Harris is a free agent.

Are things going to finally unravel in Pittsburgh? Is Mike Tomlin going to be a guaranteed above .500 season again in 2025? How much longer before that's not enough?