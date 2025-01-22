NFL Power Rankings: Top 10 worst offseason situations around the league

4. Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders clearly missed out on Bill Belichick and Ben Johnson already in the head coach department, and you can't help but wonder what head coach candidate is really going to want this gig after Antonio Pierce was canned.

The Raiders don't have a franchise quarterback. They just fired GM Tom Telesco who had a strong draft class in 2024. They are playing in a division where everyone else has a QB right now.

The cupboard is not bare in Las Vegas and someone will want that job, but this feels like a long-term rebuilding project rather than a "see you in the playoffs in two years" kind of deal.

3. Tennessee Titans

After firing general manager Ran Carthon, the Tennessee Titans decided they wanted a piece of the Kansas City Chiefs and hired Mike Borgonzi to assemble their roster.

And Ran Carthon did a number on this team before his dismissal. Carthon approached the 2024 offseason as though the Titans were a couple of veteran pieces away from contending for the division, but his vision didn't come to fruition. You can't help but wonder if that was solely due to quarterback woes.

The Titans have a lot of question marks this offseason all over their roster, but the biggest one is quarterback. And they have a major question mark at QB with the #1 overall pick and it doesn't feel like there is a truly "obvious" candidate for that spot. Borgonzi is going to come in and put his stamp on the roster immediately.

This is one of the older teams in the NFL with an average age of over 26 as of the 2024 season.