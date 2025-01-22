NFL Power Rankings: Top 10 worst offseason situations around the league

2. New York Jets

It's hard to believe there is a team in a worse spot than the New York Jets right now, but -- spoiler alert -- congrats to the Browns on taking the cake.

The Jets have an Aaron Rodgers-sized problem this offseason and it isn't limited to AR12, either. The Jets don't have a GM. They don't have a head coach (at the time of this writing), although it seems as though Aaron Glenn could be close to taking the gig.

I can't imagine many of the candidates the Jets interviewed wanted to proceed forward with Aaron Rodgers, unless it was maybe just for a year. This team underachieved terribly this past season when everyone thought they were such a great roster. Now, it's all about to potentially come falling apart.

1. Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns have the 2nd-worst cap situation in the NFL at over $30 million in the hole. They have Deshaun Watson under a massive contract. Their NFL Draft capital has been gutted the last handful of years.

Myles Garrett could be on his way out in 2025 if he asks for a trade. The offensive line needs new pieces. The defense could be losing Greg Newsome in 2025 as well. They already have the 2nd-most dead money on the roster in 2025. Nick Chubb is a free agent and didn't look like himself in 2024 after injury in 2023.

This Browns team needs to be gutted but they don't have a way out of a number of deals. On top of it all, Watson re-tore his Achilles after already having surgery on it, so his 2025 season is over before it even gets going.

What is this team going to do? They just re-signed both GM Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski last offseason. The Browns are in an ugly spot heading into 2025.