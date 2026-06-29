NFL Power Rankings: Top 4 NFC rosters after offseason programs in 2026

Heading into the 2025 season, the AFC was supposed to be on a completely different level compared to the NFC, but the NFC shocked everybody by maybe even proving to be even better from top to bottom, but certainly at the top end.

Regardless, both conferences proved to be much deeper last season with a number of breakout teams, including teams in the NFC like the Chicago Bears and the eventual Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks. But last year was last year. Which teams have the best-looking rosters in the NFC heading into 2026?

It's been an absolutely wild offseason already, with Myles Garrett coming over to the Los Angeles Rams in one of the biggest blockbuster trades in NFL history. The contenders from last season have (mostly) all gotten better.

Based on overall talent, depth, new additions, and projection for the upcoming season, our latest NFL Power Rankings are going to take a look at the top four overall rosters in the NFC.

NFL Power Rankings: Top 4 NFC rosters heading into the 2026 season

4. Detroit Lions

Biggest roster strengths: Offensive skill players, OL

Biggest roster weaknesses: CB, NT

Even though they missed the playoffs last year, the Detroit Lions still have one of the best all-around rosters in the NFL. When it comes to their assembly of skill position players -- Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs, Sam LaPorta, Jameson Williams, and young Isaac TeSlaa -- it doesn't get much better.

A lot of teams ahead of the Lions on this list would change skill player groups if they could. The Lions also have one of the league's biggest stars on the defensive front in Aidan Hutchinson, but they know he needs help. Second-round pick Derrick Moore is going to come in with a lot of pressure to perform right away.

Jack Campbell is an All-Pro and star at linebacker. Brian Branch was a contender for DPOY in his last fully healthy season.

The lingering question marks about the Lions are at the cornerback position, where Terrion Arnold's off-field situation is extremely concerning. At this stage of the offseason, that's going to be really tough to supplement, so we might yet see Detroit go after a starting-caliber cornerback in a trade.

There's no such thing as a perfect roster in the NFL. The Lions have their warts just like every other team, but the top end of this roster is about as good as it gets.

3. Philadelphia Eagles

Biggest roster strengths: CB, LBs, RB, IDL

Biggest roster weaknesses: EDGE, SAF

Although the Philadelphia Eagles significantly underachieved last season, and although they traded away AJ Brown in 2026, this is still one of the top rosters in the entire NFL.

It's important to keep at the front of our minds that the majority of this Eagles roster core just won a Super Bowl two seasons ago. There are split opinions on Jalen Hurts, but when he's efficient, the Eagles' offense is borderline unstoppable. The problem is, he wasn't overly efficient last season.

Philadelphia's biggest strengths are on the defensive side of the ball, where they have elite duos at all three levels. The interior defensive line duo of Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis is one of the most enviable in the league (talent-wise, at least). The linebacker duo of Zack Baun and Jihaad Campbell is dynamic. But the real claim to fame for this Philly roster is the duo of Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean in the defensive backfield.

Mitchell and DeJean are two of the best at their positions in the NFL. They have now added Super Bowl champion Riq Woolen to the mix at outside corner.

The Eagles' major weakness going into this season is off the edge, which feels somewhat funny because of how often Howie Roseman prioritizes that position. After failing to re-sign Jaelan Phillips in free agency, the Eagles were able to swing a trade for veteran Jonathan Greenard, but this unit is lacking compared to previous years.

The safety position for the Eagles lost Reed Blankenship and is going with a starting duo (penciled in for now) of Andrew Mukuba and Marcus Epps.