NFL Power Rankings: Top 4 NFC rosters after offseason programs in 2026

2. Seattle Seahawks

Biggest roster strengths: WR, DL, ST

Biggest roster weaknesses: RB, OL

The Seattle Seahawks lost a lot after their Super Bowl win. Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker IV is off to the Chiefs. Riq Woolen and Coby Bryant are off to other NFC contenders (Eagles and Bears, respectively). Boye Mafe is off to the Bengals.

Even though a lot of players left, the Seahawks still look like they have one of the best rosters in the NFC, and certainly the NFL.

The top strengths for this roster might not be position groups so much as the depth of the overall team itself. Seattle has really solid players all over the place. We wanted to include defensive backs in the "weaknesses" category after losing two key starters, but Seattle still has Devon Witherspoon, Nick Emmanwori, and newcomers like Bud Clark on the back end.

The running back position is objectively a major question mark for this team. Seattle not only doesn't have Walker anymore, but Zach Charbonnet won't be available at the start of the year either because of an injury. Even then, they have 1st-round pick Jadarian Price coming in.

The offensive line has some nice pieces in Charles Cross and Grey Zabel, but that area will also be worth monitoring this season.

Seattle has some of the best specialists in the NFL as well, legitimate All-Pro players at each of the specialist positions.

Mike Macdonald has an incredibly deep defensive front to work with and enough talent reloaded to make another run in the 2026 season, provided Sam Darnold is still able to play at a top-tier level without Klint Kubiak calling plays.

1. Los Angeles Rams

Biggest roster strengths: Offensive skill positions, DL

Biggest roster weaknesses: OT, WR depth

If the Los Angeles Rams can stay healthy in 2026, it's hard to see them losing that many games.

For the first time in NFL history, the reigning league MVP and Defensive Player of the Year will be on the same roster. That is absolutely bonkers.

Rams GM Les Snead is quite literally living out every kid's Madden Franchise Mode dream. He's pulled off some of the most insane trades in league history, including the acquisition of his two best players overall.

The Rams' roster is phenomenal at the top. They not only added Myles Garrett to the defense, but they shored up their cornerback position with the trade to acquire Trent McDuffie, followed by signing his old Chiefs teammate Jaylen Watson.

The only position on the Rams' roster that might be a question mark is the offensive line. Alaric Jackson is dealing with off-field issues and Rob Havenstein is done playing. That area of the team could be worth monitoring as the season goes along.

The Rams also don't have very good depth at certain positions, but maybe most obviously at wide receiver. It's a huge luxury to have two guys at the top like Davante Adams and Puka Nacua, who are individually capable of dominating games and eating up targets. Still, the top option behind them is Jordan Whittington, who might be well-liked by the Rams' coaching staff, but isn't inspiring confidence from the outside looking in.

This team has all of the pieces to be this year's Super Bowl winner.