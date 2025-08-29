NFL Power Rankings: Top 4 NFC teams following Micah Parsons blockbuster

The Micah Parsons trade is not something NFL fans get the chance to see happen every year. Prior to the Parsons trade, the only comparable deal would have been the Raiders sending Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears, but at least the Raiders did the right thing back then and sent him out of the conference entirely.

The Green Bay Packers were able to get Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys to sign off on a trade that keeps Parsons in the NFC and strengthens a team that has directly affected the Cowboys' hopes of advancing in the playoffs. The Packers are 3-0 in their last three playoff matchups against the Cowboys, spanning the past 10 years.

And make no mistake about it, this is a league-altering trade. The Packers were already a potential contender in the NFC, but this move vaults them near the top of the conference. Maybe even all the way above the Eagles. Who are the top four teams in the NFC now after this massive move?

NFL Power Rankings: Packers creeping closer to Eagles after Micah Parsons deal

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

This wasn't an exercise simply looking at the top team from each division, but it ended up turning out that way anyway. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have one of the most well-rounded rosters in the league, and if they can stay healthy all year, they have a real shot at upending everyone else in this conference.

The separation between NFC teams right now feels rather minimal, and frankly, what do the Bucs lack that would hinder them come January?

This team has playoff experience, they have outstanding skill players, they have multiple guys who can get after the quarterback, and they've got playmakers on the back end. They can win in the trenches on both sides of the ball. There may be teams with higher ceilings overall, but the Bucs might have the highest floor in the NFC, including the Eagles.

3. Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams undoubtedly have a chance to win another Super Bowl this year. After winning a championship in the first year with Matthew Stafford at the helm, the Rams have had to reconstruct a little bit.

They went from "F*** Them Picks" to "Collect Them Picks" and it's worked out. Even with a long drought in the early rounds of the NFL Draft, Rams GM Les Snead hasn't missed a beat and has managed to quickly restock his roster not with just veteran trade acquisitions, but with long-term fixtures via the NFL Draft.

The Rams added Davante Adams this offseason, replacing the oft-injured Cooper Kupp, and I like that move a lot. They also used their top pick in the draft (2nd round) on Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson, another athletic option in the passing game.

The Rams are legit on both sides of the ball, but their ceiling is dependent on Matthew Stafford's health.