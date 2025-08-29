NFL Power Rankings: Top 4 NFC teams following Micah Parsons blockbuster

2. Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers showed us a glimpse two seasons ago of just how good this team can be when they are firing on all cylinders.

Jordan Love is ready to take that next step into becoming one of the NFL's truly elite all-around passers and playmakers at the quarterback position. The Packers have a strong offensive and defensive line, they have great weapons, and the addition of Micah Parsons sets this roster off.

He was the missing piece of that defense, and frankly it never felt like it could actually happen. The Packers pulled off an incredible deal to get Parsons to Green Bay, and people seem to think Parsons is overhyped because of the contract he received. That's not the case. This is a guy who has averaged 13 sacks per season since coming into the NFL. Nobody has more QB pressures than Parsons since he entered the league in 2021.

He's a game-wrecker, and an elite pass rush weapon in every way.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles deserve their due respect after winning the Super Bowl last season. Although obviously, they lost quite a bit from last year's roster, as well as the coaching staff that helped get them there.

We'll see how this team does with all of the transitioning pieces, but the Eagles are still going to be one of the best teams in the NFL with an extremely high floor. The main characters of this team remain in place, and the Eagles are enough of a well-oiled machine at this point that the side characters can really shine with the veterans around them.

When you are capable of dominating in the trenches like the Eagles are, you are capable of dominating every single week. If this team limits turnovers like they did last season (+11 in the takeaway vs. turnover department) they will be hosting the NFC Championship Game yet again.