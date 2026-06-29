NFL Power Rankings: Top 4 worst AFC rosters after the 2026 offseason

2. Cleveland Browns

Biggest roster weaknesses: QB, proven cornerstone pieces

Biggest reasons for optimism: Revamped OL, Jared Verse, 2025 NFL Draft class

The Browns simply have one of the least-proven rosters in the NFL, but the talent across the board is not bad at all.

Cleveland's biggest issue is the same issue that has plagued them since 1999: They don't have a quarterback.

At least, not yet.

The Browns' biggest roster weakness outside of quarterback, at this point, is a lack of proven cornerstone pieces at the premium positions on an NFL roster, and maybe more specifically, on the offensive side. Quarterback is the biggest one, but the jury is out for guys like rookie Spencer Fano, or any of the young receivers on this team.

Denzel Ward is a proven star at cornerback, but is also 29 years old already. Jared Verse was a great pickup from the Rams, and is an ascending player who probably won't break Myles Garrett's sack record, but can be a star for this team for the foreseeable future.

One of the biggest reasons for optimism with the Browns right now is their 2025 NFL Draft class. Linebacker Carson Schwesinger was the Defensive Rookie of the Year. Quinshon Judkins looked like a star at running back prior to his injury. Harold Fannin Jr. looks like a high-volume threat at the tight end position. The 2025 class was so good that Mason Graham kind of gets overlooked as the team's top pick.

That class was desperately needed after the Deshaun Watson trade gutted this team of its prime draft capital for a handful of years. They are trending up, but still in the evaluation phase and without a quarterback.

1. Tennessee Titans

Biggest roster weaknesses: EDGE, LB, DBs

Biggest reasons for optimism: Cam Ward, skill players, IDL

The Tennessee Titans had the #1 overall pick in 2025 and the #4 pick in 2026, so they're a team that should be on the rise in the near future if GM Mike Borgonzi has been picking the right players.

Cam Ward has shown some qualities of being a future star in the league, and the Titans went and got him some weapons this offseason. Carnell Tate could be his new go-to target, but Wan'Dale Robinson really took a huge leap forward in his game last season with the Giants, and he cashed in with Tennessee.

With Robert Saleh coming in as the head coach, everyone expects the Titans' defense to take a huge leap forward as a whole. They already have one of the premier stars on the interior defensive line in Jeffery Simmons, but they've now paired him up with John Franklin-Myers, who has 14.5 sacks over the last two seasons combined.

The biggest issues with this Titans roster are still on that side of the ball. They need Jermaine Johnson to work out as a reclamation project off the edge, but the talent there is thin. We'll see how things work out for 1st-round pick Keldric Faulk and 2025 2nd-rounder Oluwafemi Oladejo, who only played six games last season.

The defensive backfield and linebacker positions both have some young talent for the Titans, but they are mostly unproven players. We'll see if Saleh can work his magic with them this coming season.