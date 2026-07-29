NFL Power Rankings: Top 5 running backs in the AFC heading into 2026

3. Derrick Henry, Ravens

I don't know that we've ever seen a back quite like Derrick Henry, and I don't know that we ever will again.

Even when you think back to some of the other backs in recent history to defy Father Time like Adrian Peterson and Frank Gore, their numbers are dwarfed by comparison to what Henry has been doing for the Ravens over the last couple of years.

At the ages of 30 and 31, Henry has piled up nearly 4,000 yards from scrimmage and 34 total touchdowns for Baltimore. Again, it just doesn't make sense. A running back that is this big with this much mileage on his legs should not be dominating to that degree on a weekly basis, but Henry does.

There's no reason to think he'll be anything less than that in 2026 at the age of 32.

2. James Cook, Bills

James Cook led the NFL in rushing last season with 1,621 yards, but it came with a bit of a cost as he led all running backs with 6 fumbles as well.

Still, no one can deny the impact Cook makes every single week. The Bills are a well-oiled machine when it comes to their running game, and Cook is one of those players that defensive coordinators have to gameplan for every single week.

Over the last three seasons, Cook is averaging nearly 1,600 yards from scrimmage and 13 total touchdowns. He's consistently one of the most dynamic backs in the NFL, though the Bills could make him even more of a featured option in the passing game.

1. Jonathan Taylor, Colts

Jonathan Taylor has got to be the most underrated superstar in the NFL right now. I think he's closer to an MVP candidate than anyone else on that Colts roster, and he might be the best non-quarterback in the AFC.

There are a few receivers who would certainly have something to say about that, but Taylor's consistency and ability to dominate games are undeniable.

He posted 1,963 yards from scrimmage last season, the most of any skill player in the AFC. He also had a league-leading 20 total touchdowns during the 2025 season. Despite the fact that he finished with the 2nd-most touches in the entire league (369), he only had two fumbles all year.

Taylor is one of the biggest reasons why the Colts might be able to bounce back after a tough finish last season and get back to the playoffs.