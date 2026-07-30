NFL Power Rankings: Top 5 tight ends in the AFC entering the 2026 season

3. Harold Fannin Jr., Cleveland Browns

After seeing him dominate at Bowling Green, catching 117 passes for 1,555 yards in his final collegiate season, we should have all known that Harold Fannin Jr. was going to be able to be a high-volume target from the moment he stepped foot onto an NFL field.

Even with quarterback issues in Cleveland, Fannin had a stellar rookie season, catching 72 passes for 731 yards and six touchdowns. He also added a 7th touchdown as a runner.

Fannin looks like he's ready for another huge jump in overall target share this season, and he has the ability to affect every level of the field. One of the things that made him so special in college was the ability to get involved in the quick passing game and make plays after the catch. The Browns can incorporate him in that way, and we've seen plenty of Todd Monken offenses really highlight the tight end position significantly in recent years.

2. Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts

Coming out of Penn State, Tyler Warren was one of the most interesting players in the 2025 NFL Draft class. We saw him utilized in so many different ways while at Penn State, including just handing him the ball at times.

Shane Steichen and the Colts' offensive staff immediately put Warren in similar positions, letting him spread his wings immediately upon getting to the NFL. They knew they had a steal on their hands with Warren unexpectedly falling out of the top 10 picks overall, and directly into their laps.

He finished his rookie year with an outstanding 487 yards after the catch, ranking 5th in the NFL among all tight ends with 817 receiving yards overall.

Entering his second year in the league, Warren is poised to absolutely skyrocket. Michael Pittman Jr. is out of the mix, and he already led the Colts in targets during his rookie year. Steichen and the Colts are going to make it a priority to feed this guy the ball constantly, and it won't be shocking to see him put up WR1 types of numbers.

1. Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders

Brock Bowers not only has a case to be the #1 tight end in the AFC entering the 2026 season, but perhaps the distinction of being the top tight end in the entire NFL.

When it comes to mismatch weapons at the position, there is nobody more feared at tight end in the NFL right now than this guy. Trey McBride is undoubtedly in the conversation, but Bowers might be on a different plane than anyone else.

He had 112 catches as a rookie before dealing with injuries throughout the 2025 season. He still managed to set a career-best with 7 touchdowns last year compared to 5 as a rookie, and if he gets a clean bill of health, there might not be any predictions too lofty for his production in 2026.

Not only can the Raiders line Bowers up anywhere, but he's good enough that he draws Pat Surtain II in coverage when they play the Denver Broncos. He's too big and fast for slot corners. He's got great route running skills, he's a natural after the catch, and he is able to make impossible plays look easy.