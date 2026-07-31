NFL Power Rankings: Top 5 WRs in the NFC heading into the 2026 season

3. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Once again, it just feels weird to put Justin Jefferson this low on a list. He is a true #1 wide receiver with an elite skill set, and just about every team around the league would replace their best receiver with Jefferson if they could.

Yet he might be the 3rd-best receiver in the NFC going into this season, and you can make some compelling arguments for the guys behind him.

With that being said, the overall body of work from each player on this list was considered when putting all of these guys in order, and Jefferson's body of work is arguably the most ridiculous out of any player we've looked at.

Over the course of his NFL career, he's averaged over 1,500 yards per 17 games played with 8 receiving touchdowns. The only reason his touchdown numbers are that "low" is the quarterback play for the Vikings in recent years. Jefferson only scored twice last season, but that number is going to shoot back up in 2026 with Kyler Murray likely throwing him passes.

There's nothing Jefferson doesn't do well at the position. He's a model for so many other players around the league. He has a career QB rating when targeted of 100.2, and has only dropped 23 passes on 871 targets.

2. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks

It wouldn't be fair to have the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year outside of the top two receivers in his own conference. Jaxon Smith-Njigba has a strong case to be #1 after last year, and he was #1 last year, but the deck has been reshuffled for 2026.

Still, we're expecting Smith-Njigba to be near the top of the NFC in every possible category once again for 2026, especially after his massive pay day in the offseason.

Smith-Njigba had the highest target share of any wide receiver in the NFL last season at 35.82 percent. That means that he won NFL Offensive Player of the Year despite the fact that every defense facing the Seahawks knew he was going to be getting the ball.

He caught 73 percent of his passes, led the league in receiving yards (1,793 yards), and added another 199 yards and 2 TDs during the Seahawks' Super Bowl run. Smith-Njigba has the ability to win at every level of the field, but he's especially reliable deep downfield.

1. Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

If any player on this list could be considered a "throwback" at the position, it would have to be Puka Nacua.

Nacua has a physical style of playing that you don't see from a lot of guys in today's NFL. He's coming off of a ridiculous season where he averaged almost 108 yards per game, but he led the NFL in one category that really solidified him at the top of this list: Yards after the catch.

Nacua had 666 yards after the catch last season, the most in the NFL and the most in the NFC by nearly 100 yards. YAC isn't the end-all stat when it comes to wide receiver play, but when you combine the ability to take on 160-plus targets with the ability to gain more yards after the catch than any receiver in the league?

That's huge.

Nacua was a 1st-team All-Pro this past season after catching 129 passes, and looks like if he can stay out of trouble off the field, he's going to have a lot more of those in his future.