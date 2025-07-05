NFL Power Rankings: Top head coaches approaching the 2025 season

4. Sean Payton, Denver Broncos

There was this weird group of folks across the NFL who tried to say that Sean Payton couldn't coach anymore and was propped up by Drew Brees following the Denver Broncos 1-5 start in the 2023 NFL Season. And boy, they could not have been more wrong. Payton has continued to cement himself as a top head coach in this league, as Denver ended up finishing 2023 with a 7-4 record and then proceeded to go 10-7 in 2024 with a rookie quarterback.

I am no math whiz, but a 17-11 record over 28 games in the NFL is impressive, and now he's got this Broncos team on the doorstep of contention.

3. Kevin O'Connell, Minnesota Vikings

Kevin O'Connell is flat-out excellent and now has a big project on his hands with JJ McCarthy, but given the success he just had with Sam Darnold in 2024, McCarthy could end up enjoying a very productive rookie season.

Finding instant success with the Vikings, O'Connell is yet another example of a stellar head coach who has been in and around the Shanahan/McVay coaching tree. He's third in our power rankings.

2. Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams

Sean McVay is the second-ranked head coach in our power rankings for 2025. McVay helped bring a Super Bowl to the Los Angeles Rams back in 2021 and is again set to field a top-notch team in 2025. He's likely got another year or two with Matthew Stafford as his QB, so it will be interesting to follow the Rams' long-term QB situation.

He and Les Snead, their GM, have formed an elite trio set to continue their success this season.

1. Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs

Andy Reid is the top head coach in the NFL for 2025. He's a three-time Super Bowl champion and honestly has a HOF resume with both the Eagles and Chiefs. Now yes, Patrick Mahomes has certainly helped out a ton here, but Reid was an excellent head coach during his days with the Eagles and his pre-Mahomes Chiefs days.

Approaching 70 years old, Big Red may only have a couple more years left before retirement.