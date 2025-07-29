NFL Power Rankings: Tua Tagvailoa falls in AFC East QB rankings for 2025

The AFC East could be a frisky division in the 2025 season. Let's power rank the division's starting quarterbacks. There was definitely some notable change in the AFC East this offseason. The New England Patriots and New York Jets have new coaching staffs, and the Jets again have a new starting QB in Justin Fields.

The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins have mostly remained the same, but Miami did make some notable trades this offseason. Overall, though, the AFC East should go how we think it'll go in the 2025 NFL Season, as the Bills are the top team to beat and have been for years.

Well, the quarterback hierarchy definitely looks a bit different now than it did just one year ago. Let's power rank the AFC East by quarterbacks for the 2025 season.

NFL Power Rankings: AFC East quarterback rankings for 2025

4. Justin Fields, New York Jets

I don't know how to tell Jets' fans this, but Justin Fields isn't a good quarterback and is on his third team in as many seasons for a reason. The Jets are clearly not trying to contend this year given their QB situation and given that they have a new front office and coaching staff. We could see New York make a bold move for a rookie QB in the 2026 NFL Draft. Fields does hold onto the ball for too long and just can't really operate an NFL-caliber passing game consistently. He's a bottom-7 starting QB in the NFL.

3. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa isn't much of a franchise quarterback. If nothing else, though, he has never finished a season with a losing record in his career, but he struggles to stay on the field and seems to collapse and play poorly late in the season and when the weather gets colder. If the Miami Dolphins don't do much this season, it truly would not shock me to see Tagovailoa on the move, ending up on another team.

2. Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Drake Maye is played a lot better than his stats might indicate in 2024, and that's kind of the point with rookie quarterbacks; they tend to play better as the season goes on, and as we all know, developing in the NFL isn't always linear, so Maye is probably better than you think at the moment. With Josh McDaniels back in the picture as the Patriots' offensive coordinator, and the offensive line overhauled, Drake May could finish the season a lot closer to being a top-10 QB than a top-20 QB.

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

The NFL MVP of the 2024 NFL Season, Josh Allen is obviously the best quarterback in the AFC East and may be the best quarterback in the NFL depending on who you ask. Josh Allen is excellent and is elite as a passer and a runner. You would think that Allen is just one Super Bowl victory away from potentially becoming a future Hall of Famer.