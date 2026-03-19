NFL Power Rankings: Updated AFC North rankings couldn't be less clear

The AFC North is honestly a bit dysfunctional right now, as all four teams are dealing with some level of a mess at the moment. At one point, the AFC North was a proud, hard-nosed division. The teams were generally well-run and fielded competitive teams.

But that has taken a bit of a backseat in recent years, and it now feels like some of these teams simply cannot get out of their own way sometimes, which is disappointing. With the main wave of free agency over, we do have a solid grip on the division at the moment, but knowing these four teams, the total opposite is likely true.

Let's try to power-rank the AFC North as the 2026 offseason continues.

Power ranking the AFC North as free agency rolls on in 2026

4. Cleveland Browns

If nothing else, the Cleveland Browns have rebuilt their offensive line and should sport a solid defense. If you think about it, all the team is missing from at least being competent in 2026 is quarterback play, but that's the issue here. It seems like Deshaun Watson is at least going to be able to compete for the starting job, and if new head coach Todd Monken can get Watson to an average level, the Browns could win six, seven games in 2026 and at least show some key growth.

For now, though, this is absolutely one of the worst teams in the NFL.

3. Pittsburgh Steelers

Right now, the Pittsburgh Steelers do not have a clear quarterback for the 2026 NFL Season, and you get the sense that they probably would want Aaron Rodgers to return for one more season. If nothing else, Rodgers does give them a high floor, and it could lead to another modestly-successful 10-win season.

But the long-term quarterback situation in Pittsburgh has not been present since the prime days of Ben Roethlisberger, so that has been this franchise's primary issue. As of now, there isn't much to like with the Steelers, and if Rodgers does not return, I'm not sure this is a playoff team.

2. Cincinnati Bengals

I guess you have to give the Cincinnati Bengals credit for at least spending on defense in free agency, but more help is needed. The offensive line did come into shape near the end of the season, so that unit at least appears to be in a solid spot.

And if Joe Burrow can stay healthy, the team should finally return to the playoffs, somewhere they have not been since the 2022 NFL Season, which is wild to think about. With the Bengals, there has been a lot of 'what if' in recent years. It is flat-out ridiculous that the prime Burrow years are flying by like this.

Cincy needs to field an average defense in 2026 and hope that Burrow stays healthy. That is a realistic ask and a formula to a playoff return.

1. Baltimore Ravens

Speaking of injuries, the Baltimore Ravens were plagued by them in 2025, and it cost them a playoff spot in the end. Jesse Minter is now the head coach and does have that 'young genius' to him, so I do have a feeling that the Ravens are going to be back to 'normal' in 2026.

This team should field a much-improved defense, and it would largely be a shock if the amount of injuries they endured in 2025 would carry over into 2026. Baltimore can be a juggernaut, and not only do they have the best quarterback in the division, but they might already have the best head coach and have the best overall roster.

The AFC North should be Baltimore's to lose in 2026.