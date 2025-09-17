NFL power rankings: Updated AFC rankings approaching Week 3 action

12. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1)

Nearly beating the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2, the Jacksonville Jaguars are in for a long rebuilding process, and I would take it a step further and wonder if Trevor Lawrence can actually be the team's franchise QB.

The Jaguars could remain in contention in the AFC South, though, given how weak the Houston Texans have looked this year, and the Tennessee Titans are going to be a non-factor. This might be a division where nine wins is enough to finish in first place.

11. Las Vegas Raiders (1-1)

The Las Vegas Raiders got throttled on Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Chargers and got exposed for how weak of a team they really are. Geno Smith was a disaster and threw three interceptions in one of the worst games you'll see from a QB in today's NFL.

The Raiders aren't going to win many games, as the roster is simply below-average and missing a ton of talent in the trenches and in the secondary. Vegas is no. 11 in our updated AFC power rankings approaching Week 3.

10. Houston Texans (0-2)

Houston, we have a problem. Now 0-2 and already two games behind the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC South, the Texans are a mess on offense, period. The offensive line is a disaster, and CJ Stroud just has not been anything close to his rookie season self.

This franchise is barreling toward needing to do some serious rebuilding on offense, and as time passes, is CJ Stroud's long-term viability going to come into question? Houston is 10th in our power rankings.

9. Kansas City Chiefs (0-2)

Another team that has major problems is the Kansas City Chiefs. This team is now 0-2 for the first time in the Patrick Mahomes era and just do not have many players worth talking about on their roster. The years of having picks at the bottom of each round is catching up to this franchise.

KC has serious roster holes and don't have a clear avenue to get significantly better this season. I would take this another step further and say that the Chiefs will struggle to get into the postseason this year.