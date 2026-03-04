NFL Power Rankings: Updated AFC rankings approaching wild free agency period

10. Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs just traded Trent McDuffie and honestly don't have a good roster, either, so this is going to take some time to build up again. I would not be shocked if the Chiefs missed the playoffs again in 2026.

9. Indianapolis Colts

Let's not pretend like this team didn't start 7-1 in 2025. Sure, the quarterback position is a bit unknown at this point, but the Colts are a good team and could flirt with Wild Card contention in 2026.

8. Baltimore Ravens

With Jesse Minter now as the head coach, the Baltimore Ravens should be right back in the thick of things in the AFC, especially if they get better injury luck.

7. Pittsburgh Steelers

If Aaron Rodgers returns for another year, the Pittsburgh Steelers would feel primed to again go 10-7. There isn't much of anything special with the Steelers, as they come in at no. 7 in our AFC rankings.

6. Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles is one of the more 'good not great' teams in the NFL, as they need to overhaul this offensive line, and Justin Herbert's playoff performances can't be excused, either.

5. Houston Texans

Houston's defense is Super Bowl-caliber, but their quarterback, CJ Stroud, feels anything but, unfortunately. The Texans should again be in a position to win double-digit games in 2026.

4. Jacksonville Jaguars

A breakout team in 2025, the Jacksonville Jaguars managed to stop the run at a high level and were also able to put things together on offense as the season went on, so this team could again be a top AFC squad in 2026.

3. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills again blew their chance to get over the hump. A brutal ending in the Divisional Round once again ended their season before they would have liked it, but as long as Josh Allen is present, the Bills are going to be among the best.

2. New England Patriots

Benefitting from an all-time easy schedule, the New England Patriots managed to get to the Super Bowl, but you get the sense that this team could regress a bit. Stefon Diggs is shockingly headed out the door, so there's that as well. I would expect the Pats to be moderately aggressive in the offseason, especially on offense.

1. Denver Broncos

Let's not pretend like we all didn't see how the AFC Championship Game and Super Bowl went. It's a very solid scenario that the Denver Broncos could have won it all had Bo Nix not gotten hurt in the Divisional Round. Denver does have the best roster in the NFL and could also have a top-10 quarterback as well.