NFL Power Rankings: Updated AFC rankings as training camp chugs along

6. Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens aren't much different than a lot of other teams in the middle of this list. If the quarterback is healthy, they could be contenders.

The difference with the Ravens is, this team has been more like the league's best when Lamar Jackson is healthy and playing well. They aren't just a threat in the AFC with a healthy Jackson.

For the first time since the 2007 season, there will be a new captain at the helm of this Ravens team. John Harbaugh was let go, and the Ravens replaced him with Jesse Minter, who has been with the organization previously, and understands the culture/expectations.

With that in mind, he's a rookie head coach with a rookie play-caller in Declan Doyle. While Doyle was the OC in Chicago last season, Ben Johnson was the one who called plays. Still, these are two sharp coaches who are going to be tasked with taking a top-tier roster to places one of the most veteran and experienced coaches in the NFL couldn't.

The Ravens had a reputation for crumbling in the playoffs with Lamar Jackson, and the hope is going to be that the fresh blood on the coaching staff can be the missing ingredient.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen seemed to be a bit offended by the fact that his team hasn't really been talked about all that much this offseason.

Even though he said he loves it, does he? Really?

The Jaguars haven't been talked about a ton this offseason because they haven't really done much to improve their roster, at least on paper. I've said this a million times this offseason, but it's hard to get over the fact that the Jaguars let Travis Etienne and Devin Lloyd just walk in free agency. They're obviously confident in Bhashul Tuten taking over as a featured weapon, and we're going to find out soon enough if they're right.

But the idea of promoting from within for two guys who were instrumental to their breakthrough year last year doesn't sit right. And while the "consensus" doesn't mean anything when it comes to on-field play, the Jags' NFL Draft class was uninspiring.

In case Liam Coen needed reasons why people aren't talking about the Jaguars, there are a few. But this is still a team that managed to win the AFC South last year despite a surge from the Texans in the second half of the season. Trevor Lawrence was one of the hottest players in the league down the stretch. There is a ton of talent on both sides of the ball, and we have every reason to believe Coen is the real deal as a coach.

If the Jaguars' strategy of promoting from within pays off, they should be one of the top 5 teams in the AFC once again.